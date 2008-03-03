Westmont’s Stevens Named to All-GSAC Team

Westmont‘s Amber Stevens, a sophomore from Dos Pueblos High, has been named to the 2007-08 All-Golden State Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Team. The 5-foot-7 point guard has averaged 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.68 assists and 3.21 steals per game for the Warriors.

{mosimage}

"Amber is so deserving of this award and I am so happy that she has been recognized by the other GSAC coaches as one of the best players in the conference," said head coach Kirsten McKnight.

"Everyone on our team and in our program has believed that she was that good even last year ... This year she has stepped up into playing a larger role. She has worked very hard and for a long time has gone under recognized."

Stevens has dazzled Warriors fans with her uncanny ability to take the ball away from her opponents.

"Defensive players often get overlooked in all-conference voting," McKnight noted. "Amber is a dominant defensive player who changes games with her steals, deflections and ball pressure. Having her at the point helps the rest of our defense."

But Stevens’ abilities are by no means limited to her defensive prowess.

"Everyone watching her can understand the significance of her defense," McKnight said. "But not only

does she lead our team in steals, she is also second on our team in scoring, second in rebounding, first in assists and first in field-goal percentage (50.6 percent). She is a very well rounded player, productive in every aspect of the game."

Stevens and the 21st-ranked Warriors will open GSAC Tournament play Wednesday night in what is likely to be their only home game of the postseason. Westmont will take on No. 16 The Master’s at 7:30 p.m. in a rematch of Monday’s game, which Westmont won, 84-65.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.