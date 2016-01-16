Westmont’s Win Streak Snapped by CS San Marcos

College Basketball

No. 1-ranked Westmont went cold in the second half and host Cal State San Marcos took advantage, rallying for a 55-53 victory over the Warriors in a non-conference women's basketball game on Saturday.

It was only the second loss of the season for the Warriors (15-2), who had won 11 in a row.

Westmont was leading 35-20 in the third quarter but then struggled to score. San Marcos, a NCAA Division 2 program, went on a couple of scoring runs and pulled to within nine. The Cougars hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and eventually tied the score. They went on to outscore the Warriors 24-13 in the final quarter to pull out the win.

San Marcos shot 44.7 percent for the game, while the Warriors shot at 37.5 percent.