Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:57 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont’s Win Streak Snapped by CS San Marcos

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | January 16, 2016 | 10:04 p.m.

 No. 1-ranked Westmont went cold in the second half and host Cal State San Marcos took advantage, rallying for a 55-53 victory over the Warriors in a non-conference women's basketball game on Saturday.

It was only the second loss of the season for the Warriors (15-2), who had won 11 in a row.

Westmont was leading 35-20 in the third quarter but then struggled to score. San Marcos, a NCAA Division 2 program, went on a couple of scoring runs and pulled to within nine. The Cougars hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and eventually tied the score. They went on to outscore the Warriors 24-13 in the final quarter to pull out the win.

San Marcos shot 44.7 percent for the game, while the Warriors shot at 37.5 percent.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 