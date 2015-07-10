Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:45 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara’s Westside Community Group to Focus on Traffic Concerns

By Diane Siegel for Westside Community Group | July 10, 2015 | 1:23 p.m.

The July monthly meeting of the Westside Community Group will feature Derrick Bailey, traffic engineer for the City of Santa Barbara.

Bailey will answer Westside residents questions about speeding and other traffic concerns. A representative from Transportation Planning will also be in attendance.

The Westside Community Group neighborhood meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 20 at the Westside Boys & Girls Club, 602 W. Anapamu St.

In other Westside news, WCG members will be participating in the city's Looking Good Santa Barbara Community Cleanup Day, working on a special beautification project at the intersection of San Andres and Micheltorena streets.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 25. A pancake breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, at Chino and Islay streets on the Westside.

For more information, call Diane Siegel at 805.886.2646, Hilda at 805.403.9700 (Espanol) or Javier at 805.896.1540 (Espanol).

The Westside Community Group is a neighborhood association supporting families, youth and businesses. Meetings are held the third Monday of each month.

— Diane Siegel represents the Westside Community Group.

 

