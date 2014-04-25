Rain, Wind Expected Friday Night as Cold Front Moves In

Santa Barbara County could get a bit of rain on Friday night and early Saturday morning, along with some windy conditions as a quick-moving cold front moves through the area.

The National Weather Service issued a statement Friday saying a storm system is expected to bring rain showers, with snow showers in the mountains late Friday through early Saturday.

Gusty winds and mountain snow were expected later in the day through Saturday morning.

The service also cautioned that the expected northwest winds could generate strong rip currents from Friday through Sunday.

On Friday, skies are expected to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

That chance of rain increases slightly to 30 percent during the evening hours of Friday, and winds are expected to pick up to between 15 and 25 miles per hour in area beneath passes and canyons, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s during the night.

Dangerous driving conditions in the mountains and across portions of Interstate 5 near the grapevine are also possible, and snow at higher altitudes is expected.

Three to six inches of snow are possible above 5,500 feet, and one to three inches are possible above 4,500 feet in altitude.

Saturday's forecast does not have any rain predicted, but some clouds may linger throughout the day and may be more blustery, with gusts of up to 35 miles per hour.

Sunday is expected to be sunny, but some high winds might remain, according to the Weather Service.

