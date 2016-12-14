Wet Weather on Tap for Santa Barbara County by Week’s End

Storm expected to drop about an inch of rain in most locations Thursday into Friday

Wet weather is in store for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast by week’s end, with light rain starting Thursday morning and increasing into the afternoon and overnight hours.

A strong cold front is expected to move through the region, bringing about an inch of rain to coastal and inland areas, and as much as three inches in some mountain locations, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“The storm is looking like a pretty strong one, with a good chance we will get heavy rainfall during the event,” said Carol Smith, a weather service meteorologist.

Areas north of Pt. Conception likely will start seeing some precipitation Thursday morning, Smith said.

“By evening it will spread across the entire forecast area, with moderate to heavy rain overnight Thursday into Friday,” Smith said.

Peak rainfall on the South Coast is expected to occur between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. In the North County, the heaviest downpours will be between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The rain will be accompanied by windy conditions, with gusts as high as 60 mph possible in some mountain areas, Smith said.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning for areas in and around the Sherpa and Rey Fire burn areas.

Daytime highs are forecast around 60 degrees, with overnight lows in the upper-30s.

