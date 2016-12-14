Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:20 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wet Weather on Tap for Santa Barbara County by Week’s End

Storm expected to drop about an inch of rain in most locations Thursday into Friday

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 14, 2016 | 10:48 a.m.

Wet weather is in store for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast by week’s end, with light rain starting Thursday morning and increasing into the afternoon and overnight hours.

A strong cold front is expected to move through the region, bringing about an inch of rain to coastal and inland areas, and as much as three inches in some mountain locations, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“The storm is looking like a pretty strong one, with a good chance we will get heavy rainfall during the event,” said Carol Smith, a weather service meteorologist.

Areas north of Pt. Conception likely will start seeing some precipitation Thursday morning, Smith said.

“By evening it will spread across the entire forecast area, with moderate to heavy rain overnight Thursday into Friday,” Smith said.

Peak rainfall on the South Coast is expected to occur between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. In the North County, the heaviest downpours will be between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The rain will be accompanied by windy conditions, with gusts as high as 60 mph possible in some mountain areas, Smith said.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning for areas in and around the Sherpa and Rey Fire burn areas.

Daytime highs are forecast around 60 degrees, with overnight lows in the upper-30s.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 