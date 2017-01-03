Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:42 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wet Weather to Continue as 2 Storms Prepare to Soak Santa Barbara South Coast

Despite the uptick in rain, many South Coast cities still below normal levels of rainfall

Overcast skies and chances of rain are projected every day but Friday for the rest of the week as two storms head toward the Santa Barbara County South Coast. Click to view larger
Overcast skies and chances of rain are projected every day but Friday for the rest of the week as two storms head toward the Santa Barbara County South Coast.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | January 3, 2017 | 12:03 p.m.

Two storms are moving into the Santa Barbara South Coast area this week, with chances of rain just about every day until early next week.

The first is expected to land Tuesday and run through Thursday, with Wednesday night forecasted to have the highest chance of precipitation, at 70 percent.

The storm is expected to drop a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain in most areas, said Scott Sukup, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Friday is the one sunny day projected for this week.

The second storm on its way, “potentially the biggest rainmaker,” is forecasted to douse the South Coast sometime between Saturday and Monday.

The chance of rain is expected to end sometime next Tuesday, if not a bit earlier, Sukup said. 

“There is some concern for flooding,” he noted, but recommended people just keep an eye on the forecast.

California has so far seen a relatively normal winter in terms of rainfall, providing mild drought relief to at least some northern parts of the state.

Santa Barbara, however, is still slightly below normal for the current water year, which began Oct. 1, Sukup said.

“This year has been a little bit wetter than last,” he added.

According to the county Public Works Department, the city as of Tuesday morning has seen 5.45 inches of rain since Sept. 1, or 96 percent of normal.

North County has generally been well above average, according to Public Works data, though the county-wide, normal-to-date rainfall percentage sits at 97 percent.

Along with the rain forecast, highs in Santa Barbara this week are forecasted to run in the high 50s to low 60s, with nights in the low- to mid-50s.

On Sunday, Santa Barbara’s latest water-conservation effort — a lawn-watering moratorium — went into effect.

Subject to a number of exemptions, the city has said that the ban, intended to boost Santa Barbara’s conservation rate to 40 percent, could be lifted or modified should the winter be generous with its precipitation.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 