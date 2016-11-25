Wet Weekend on Tap as Two Storms to Hit Santa Barbara County

A wet weekend is in store for Santa Barbara County, as two storm systems make their way through the region.

The first system — expected to be the stronger of the two — will bring rain starting Saturday morning, according to Stuart Seto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The second system will hit on Sunday, with some showers lingering into Monday, Seto said.

Rainfall totals for the weekend are expected to be relatively light — between a quarter of an inch and an inch along the coast and in the inland valleys, and potentially higher in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation is 90 percent on Saturday, dropping to 60 percent Saturday night, then jumping back up to 70 percent on Sunday.

“It’s more than we’ve been getting, so it’s kind of nice,” Seto said.

Daytime highs are expected to be considerably cooler than the last few days — around 60 in most areas.

Winds of 15-25 miles, with gusts to 40, are expected on Sunday and Sunday night, Seto said.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect, with the largest surf expected on west- and northwest-facing beaches. Breakers could reach 10-12 feet on Saturday night.

