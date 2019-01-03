Wet Weekend in Store for Santa Barbara County, But Evacuations Not Expected

Rainfall amounts not forecast to be enough to cause debris flows below recent burn areas

Showers are expected to hit Santa Barbara County this weekend, and more rain is possible next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is forecast to from Saturday morning into Sunday afternoon along the county’s South Coast, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday, she added.

Meteorologists don’t believe the rainfall amounts this weekend will be enough to trigger debris flows in and around burn areas in the county, Hoxsie told Noozhawk.

“Nowhere do we see at this time a rate that would approach a prompt for the burn areas,” Hoxsie said. “Anytime you have thunder, there’s a better chance of a little heavier rainfall rate. People should be preparing for it, but not be pacing the floor at this point.”

Evacuations are not anticipated, according to the county Office of Emergency Management, which along with the NWS will continue monitoring the storm and will notify the residents if the forecast changes.

Between 2/3 of an inche and 1 1/4 inches could fall over the area from mid-day Saturday into late morning Sunday, Hoxsie said.

“We project a little higher amounts in the foothills and mountains, and a little bit less along the coastal plain,” she said.

Hoxsie added that the highest chance of rain is expected to fall Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Weather models show more rain potential for the region Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Hoxsie said it’s too early to predict rainfall total amounts.

“That one doesn’t seem quite as strong,” Hoxsie said of the rain showers. “But it’s a little far out to be too specific.”

On Friday, the South Coast is expected to have sunny skies and reach daytime highs in the upper-50s to mid-60s. Southeast winds are predicted around 15 mph after midnight.

Saturday calls for mostly cloudy skies, and a chance of rain in the morning, and more rain likely in the afternoon, according to the forecast.

Highs Saturday and Sunday are predicted in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees, with southeast winds of 15-25 mph and gusts to 40 mph on the South Coast.

Overnight lows are forecast in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees Saturday.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast Monday night into Tuesday, with lows in the mid-40s to low-50s.

