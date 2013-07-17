‘WEV Connects’ Santa Barbara Entrepreneurs with Free Networking Event

To show support for small business, Women’s Economic Ventures hosted a free networking event Tuesday at WEV client business Carlyle Salon and Style Bar at 350 Chapala St. No. 101 in Santa Barbara.

WEV aims to boost economic recovery and support individual independence through the process of creating and supporting small businesses.

The “WEV Connects” event at Carlyle Salon sought to allow anyone thinking about owning their own business to speak with other small-business owners and connect with the WEV community of business people, donors, volunteers and staff.

Attendees learned more about how WEV helps small businesses succeed and checked out WEV business Carlyle Salon and Style Bar, whose owner, Lisa Gaede, has created a fun, sophisticated salon where old meets new and a great service and style are at the forefront of every occasion.

Gaede is a graduate of WEV’s Women’s Business Center’s comprehensive 14-week, 56-hour Self-Employment Training (SET) program that provides guidance on how to start, operate or expand a business. This week marked Carlyle Salon’s one-year anniversary and Gaede credits WEV for providing the tools and support needed to take the leap into successful entrepreneurship.

Since 1991, WEV has helped to create or expand more than 2,000 businesses, creating or retaining more than 3,000 local jobs through training, loans and other resources to help local women — and men — start or grow a business.

This September, WEV’s fall business training programs begin and WEV is offering free one-hour orientations throughout July and August. Attending an orientation is the first step to deciding if entrepreneurship is right for you! Click here for more information.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.