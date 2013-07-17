Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:42 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

‘WEV Connects’ Santa Barbara Entrepreneurs with Free Networking Event

By Candice Tang Nyholt for Women’s Economic Ventures | July 17, 2013 | 3:19 p.m.

To show support for small business, Women’s Economic Ventures hosted a free networking event Tuesday at WEV client business Carlyle Salon and Style Bar at 350 Chapala St. No. 101 in Santa Barbara.

WEV aims to boost economic recovery and support individual independence through the process of creating and supporting small businesses.

The “WEV Connects” event at Carlyle Salon sought to allow anyone thinking about owning their own business to speak with other small-business owners and connect with the WEV community of business people, donors, volunteers and staff.

Attendees learned more about how WEV helps small businesses succeed and checked out WEV business Carlyle Salon and Style Bar, whose owner, Lisa Gaede, has created a fun, sophisticated salon where old meets new and a great service and style are at the forefront of every occasion.

Gaede is a graduate of WEV’s Women’s Business Center’s comprehensive 14-week, 56-hour Self-Employment Training (SET) program that provides guidance on how to start, operate or expand a business. This week marked Carlyle Salon’s one-year anniversary and Gaede credits WEV for providing the tools and support needed to take the leap into successful entrepreneurship.

Since 1991, WEV has helped to create or expand more than 2,000 businesses, creating or retaining more than 3,000 local jobs through training, loans and other resources to help local women — and men — start or grow a business.

This September, WEV’s fall business training programs begin and WEV is offering free one-hour orientations throughout July and August. Attending an orientation is the first step to deciding if entrepreneurship is right for you! Click here for more information.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 