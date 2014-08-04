WEV Founder Marsha Bailey Appointed to National Women’s Business Council

Marsha Bailey, founder and CEO of Women's Economic Ventures, was recently appointed to the National Women's Business Council.

NWBC is an independent source of advice and counsel to the president, Congress and the U.S Small Business Administration on issues of importance to women business owners. It is composed of 15 members who are appointed to three-year terms.

"The council is the government's only independent voice for women entrepreneurs," Bailey said. "NWBC conducts research on issues important to women business owners and their organizations. They then communicate these finding to expand and improve opportunities for women business owners."

Bailey has been developing educational programs and services for women since 1983 and is the primary author of WEV's self-employment training curriculum, From Vision to Venture.

She has a master's degree in communication from UC Santa Barbara and a bachelor of arts degree from Michigan State University in fine art and sociology.

She is a certified economic development finance professional and has served on the Board of Directors of many local organizations.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.