Friday, May 4 , 2018, 5:20 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

WEV Urges Women to ‘Think Big’

Women's Economic Ventures conference to teach entrepreneurs how to reach the next level.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff | March 24, 2008 | 5:55 p.m.

Yes, ladies, size does matter, at least when it comes to your dreams of running a business of your own.  That is why Women’s Economic Ventures is holding its second annual “Think BIG” conference, a session meant for female entrepreneurs who are interested in taking the next step and expanding their businesses beyond their boundaries.

“The conference is targeted toward women in particular who have been in business for three to five years and are really looking for an opportunity to grow, to establish new markets, to maybe look at issues they haven’t looked at previously,” WEV president Judy Hawkins said.

Hawkins said women generally tend to open service-based businesses whose size can become limited based on the amount of service that the owner, as the sole proprietor, can deliver. Outside of that service, however, there are other ways female entrepreneurs can expand their business, she noted.

“Another thing we see is that, compared to men, women are generally more risk-averse,” said Hawkins, explaining that women business owners are generally more reluctant to borrow money, or invest in themselves to grow their business.

“We have a lot of business skills that we don’t think we have,” said Hawkins.

A woman who is holding down a job, raising children and managing a home may have the necessary skills to start and grow a business but may not see those skills as relevant, she said.

For women — and men, too — who are willing to make the big investment, WEV is offering a series of four conferences, each concentrating on a specific area of business growth and expansion. Friday’s event focuses on the difficult, and often dreaded, art of selling.

“We want to give participants knowledge that they can use the next day,” said Hawkins — which means by Monday, participants will know how to sell fearlessly, conduct the cold call sale, or figure out a way to eliminate the competition through pricing strategies. This knowledge comes from skills that the participants will likely already have, she said.

Unlike the traditional, more aggressive sell, WEV participants, under the guidance of speaker and longtime sales coach Alyse Hart, will learn to “sell it like a woman,” meaning developing relationships, identifying a potential client’s particular needs and giving choices.

It takes more time, said Hawkins, but it’s a more natural way for a woman to sell.

Future conference topics will include marketing, growth and sustainability over the long term.

WEV’s Fearless Selling conference is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. Click here to register or call 805.965.6073. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 