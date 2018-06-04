WFG National Title Insurance Has Moved

WFG National Title Insurance Company has moved to a new location in Santa Barbara, allowing the company to continue its expansion in the marketplace.

The new office is at 126 E. Carrillo St.

WFG National Title Insurance had been at 3757 State St. for five years.

The company also maintains offices in Montecito at 1155 Coast Village Road, Suite B.

WFG National Title provides the Santa Barbara and Montecito real estate communities title and escrow closing services, with a level of service based on the clients’ specific needs.

Portland, Ore.-based WFG National Title Insurance Company, a Williston Financial Group Company, was founded in 2010.

— Jennifer Goddard for WFG National Title Insurance Company.