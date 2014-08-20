Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 2:18 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

‘What a Pool Believes’ Wins UCSB Arts & Lectures DIY Silent Film Contest

By Meighann Helene | August 20, 2014 | 4:13 p.m.

What a Pool Believes, a Santa Barbara independent film project, has been announced as the winner of UCSB Arts & Lectures' DIY Silent Film Contest.

What a Pool Believes is a short, silent film set in 1920s Santa Barbara. Filmed in our very own backyard, this comedy stars Boris Orozco as “Chuy,” a poor worker who is tempted by an opulent pool on a very hot day. First-time actor Bri Smith shines in her magical co­starring role as Chuy’s love interest.

Filmed and cast by an entirely local crew, What a Pool Believes is comprised of the core group of writer/­director Ted Mills, producer Meighann Helene, and director of photography and editor Nik Blaskovich.

The film also features real-life partners Duncan and Celia Wright as Mr. and Mrs. Toff, and a bevvy of bathing beauties. The score was originally conducted by Arlington Theatre organist and musician Adam Aceto.

What a Pool Believes features a little bit of silent film and Santa Barbara history, too. The car featured is a Rolls­ Royce 1925 Silver Ghost Pall Mall Tourer LHD owned previously by none other than Harold Lloyd himself until 1975. The car was supplied with great gratitude by Charles Crail Automobiles.

The film was shot on location at the historic Prynce Hopkins house on the corner of Garden and Pedregosa streets.

What a Pool Believes will play twice locally at UCSB's Arts & Lectures series before the airing of Modern Times, set to show at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at UCSB’s Campbell Hall, as well as at the Sunken Gardens at the courthouse at 8:15 p.m. Friday. The filmmakers will be in attendance.

— Meighann Helene is a producer of What a Pool Believes.

