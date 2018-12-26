What Can Be Done to Reduce Risks to Life and Property from Major Wildfires?

Veteran Santa Barbara firefighters say first step is for community to talk about the problem and possible solutions

As 2018 and the most destructive and deadly wildfire season in California history draw to a close, a major burning question is what can be done to reduce the risks to life and property from these conflagrations.

It was just a year ago that the Thomas Fire — at the time the largest blaze in recorded history in California — was roaring through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, charring 281,893 acres, destroying more than 1,000 structures and setting the stage for the deadly Jan. 9 debris flows in Montecito.

Today, the toll from the Thomas Fire has been dwarfed in almost every respect by giant blazes in Northern California and elsewhere in the state, most notably the Camp Fire, which virtually obliterated the Sierra foothills town of Paradise, destroying some 14,000 structures and killing at least 86 people.

Interviews with veteran local firefighters suggest there is no single, easy answer to making our communities safer from wildfire, but there are steps that can and should be taken:

— Communities can work to create better buffers between wildlands and urbanized areas, and between homes and the adjacent vegetation.

— Structures in high-fire-danger areas can be upgraded and “hardened” to make them more resistant to flames.

— Planners can be more vigilant about the amount and types of building they allow within and around wildland areas.

— Residents can be convinced to take more personal responsibility for their own safety and that of their property.

— Evacuation plans can be expanded to create survivable sanctuaries for those who are unable to flee quickly enough.

However, the first step is for the community to engage in a new kind of dialogue, according to Pat McElroy, recently retired fire chief for the city of Santa Barbara.

“We’ve got to have a conversation that recognizes that the climate is changing,” McElroy told Noozhawk. “And we need to recognize that more and more people are living in the wildland-urban interface.

“As a society and as a community, we need to be able to have a realistic dialogue about this, and bring in all points of view.”

McElroy and other fire officials interviewed by Noozhawk seem to be in agreement that California has evolved to a “new normal,” with climate change playing a significant role in the size, intensity and destructiveness of the wildfires that have always been a part of life in the Golden State.

“I think there’s no question that we have a new climate situation,” said Eric Peterson, who retired recently as fire chief for Santa Barbara County. “We’re seeing fire do things that it just hasn’t done before, and outstripping the resources available to deal with it.”

Kevin Taylor, operations division chief for the Montecito Fire Protection District, echoes that view.

“We’re seeing mega-fires like we have never seen before — greater than 100,000 acres,” Taylor said. “They burn with more intensity, for longer, over larger swathes of land than we have ever seen.

“The fuels are drier, rainfall is less, temperatures are hotter, severe weather events are more frequent, and they last for longer.”

Taylor noted that “there’s absolutely no way to eliminate the risk of wildfire, but we need to reduce it.” Doing so, he contends, will require “collaborative, community wildfire planning.”

Much of the terrain in Santa Barbara County — especially in the rugged front-country mountains and foothills — is chaparral, made up of native plants that are adapted to survive in a semi-arid climate.

Left untouched by man or nature, that chaparral can build up for decades into massive fuel beds ideally suited for the rapid spread of fire, especially when flames are being driven by strong and erratic sundowner and Santa Ana winds.

Fire officials generally acknowledge that slowing or stopping a wind-driven fire can be next to impossible, as embers can be carried a mile or more ahead of the main flame front. Most traditional fuel breaks will do little to stop a fire under such conditions.

But inevitably a wind-driven fire will shift to a fuel-driven blaze, at which point firefighters — on the ground and in the air — have a shot at containment. That’s when fuel breaks, strategically located, can make a difference.

“In the Thomas Fire, there were plenty of opportunities when the fire transitioned from wind-driven to fuel-driven to wind-driven multiple times,” Peterson noted. “There would have been opportunities (to slow or stop the fire ) had we had access with fuel breaks.”

Peterson and others noted that fuel breaks aren’t only swaths carved out of the chaparral.

Firefighters have seen time and again how avocado and citrus groves, golf courses, parks and other alternate forms of vegetation can act to slow the progress of a wildfire.

Max Moritz, an adjunct lecturer at the Earth Research Institute at UC Santa Barbara and a statewide wildfire expert for UC Cooperative Extension, sees these breaks in the chaparral as an important step in reducing fire danger.

“What if we were to have, instead of just fuel breaks, a mosaic of buffering land uses?” Moritz asked. “If you talk to some of the old-timers, the ag belt above Goleta and Carpinteria and Summerland is one of the things that actually saved those communities over the years.”

Creating and expanding that mosaic is no simple feat, and one that likely would come with a hefty price tag. But given the damage toll and suppression costs from recent wildfires, it may be a bargain.

On a much more localized level, property owners can play an important role in making their homes and businesses safer, by using appropriate plants in their landscaping and creating and maintaining “defensible space” around their structures.

Another effective — and pricey — strategy is the “hardening” of homes and other structures in and around high-fire-danger areas.

“We’ve got to do something about the fact that we have thousands of homes already built in vulnerable locations,” Moritz said.

Homes can be made safer through the installation of tile roofs, fire-proof siding, ember-resistant vents, dual-glazed windows and boxed-in eaves.

“There definitely are ways that we could, home by home, harden each of those structures,” Moritz said. “It’s a mammoth undertaking, but the problem is mammoth.”

If the costs of doing so seem untenable, consider that some estimates place the damage toll from California’s 2018 wildfires at more than $3.5 billion, with nearly $1.8 billion spent on suppression alone.

“At the end of the day, there’s a lot of personal responsibility for making yourself safe in a wildfire,” Peterson said.

Finally, fire officials stressed that something needs to be done to provide sanctuary locations for people who are not able to evacuate in time from a fast-moving wildfire.

“We need to have a conversation about what people do if they can’t evacuate,” Moritz said. “What do we do when we can’t evacuate. We all know there are places that are really tough to evacuate from, and under the worst conditions, evacuation really isn’t going to be much of an option.”

Moritz said he believes the answer to all of this lies in “changing the conversation from one of land management to one of public safety — where and how we build, how we get people in and out of these place when fires occur, what do we do when we can’t evacuate.”

McElroy agrees: “I think the main thing is we have to re-frame the conversation,” he said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.