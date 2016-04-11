What Deadly Diseases Are the Most Underfunded for Research in the U.S.?

A range of calculated costs are factored into funding decisions on which diseases and public health threats for research scientists to explore

Deciding how much research funding gets allocated to each disease is a perpetually contentious issue.

Every year, doctors, scientist and policymakers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — the health research arm of the federal government — must make critical decisions and evaluate which diseases pose the biggest public health threat and, therefore, which get the most money.

Although some believe mortality rate is the primary concern, the NIH considers many other factors. Morbidity, financial cost and disability worldwide, both current and projected, all play into the evaluated burden of disease.

While the NIH commits billions of dollars to fighting diseases around the world, the organization is funded by U.S. taxpayer dollars. Some point out that the organization’s funding doesn’t always match the need at home in the United States.

Take malaria, for example. While this disease caused 438,000 deaths worldwide in 2015, it only killed 10 in the United States in 2013. But, American taxpayers paid roughly $163 million in NIH malaria research funding in 2015. That’s $16.3 million in funding per American death to malaria.

In comparison, consider that the average funding per death in America — when accounting for the NIH’s full $30.4 billion budget — is a mere $11,691. In the scope of the United States, that makes malaria, at approximately 1,362 times the average funding, disproportionately overfunded.

On the flip side, many deadly diseases in the United States could be considered underfunded — receiving less funding per death than the average of $11,691.

Lung cancer is notorious for this. In 2008, The New York Times noted the limited funding per death, and that still holds today. This disease killed 156,252 people in 2013, and in 2015 it received $348,755,072 in funding. That pencils out to only $2,232 per death.

A few other common diseases receive even less still.

Commenting on a 2011 study he did, Dr. Clairborne “Clay” Johnston, dean of the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, noted that it appears “we underfund things where we blame the victim.”

Given the connection between smoking and lung cancer, this might explain the disease’s current funding, or lack thereof.

Using data from the NIH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the experts at Summerland-based HealthGrove discovered the 18 deadliest, underfunded diseases in the United States. These diseases all receive less funding per death than the $11,691 average.

It is important to note that many diseases not listed may be underfunded considering the pain and disability they cause. For example, migraines negatively affect the lives of many people, but they are not included on this list because they do not directly cause death.

#18 - Prostate Cancer



Funding per Death: $10,395

Deaths in 2013: 27,682

Total Funding in 2015: $287,746,995

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#17 - Ovarian Cancer



Funding per Death: $8,282

Deaths in 2013: 14,276

Total Funding in 2015: $118,228,637

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#16 - Chronic Liver Disease and Cirrhosis



Funding per Death: $8,087

Deaths in 2013: 36,427

Total Funding in 2015: $294,592,023

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#15 - Alzheimer’s Disease



Funding per Death: $6,951

Deaths in 2013: 84,767

Total Funding in 2015: $589,204,366

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#14 - Colo-Rectal Cancer



Funding per Death: $5,905

Deaths in 2013: 52,252

Total Funding in 2015: $308,539,973

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#13 - Parkinson’s Disease



Funding per Death: $5,804

Deaths in 2013: 25,196

Total Funding in 2015: $146,226,134

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#12 - Hypertension



Funding per Death: $5,763

Deaths in 2013: 37,144

Total Funding in 2015: $214,050,133

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#11 - Uterine Cancer



Funding per Death: $5,598

Deaths in 2013: 9,325

Total Funding in 2015: $52,205,435

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#10 - Digestive Diseases - (Peptic Ulcer)



Funding per Death: $5,191

Deaths in 2013: 2,988

Total Funding in 2015: $15,510,306

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#9 - Pancreatic Cancer



Funding per Death: $4,460

Deaths in 2013: 38,996

Total Funding in 2015: $173,911,461

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#8 - Liver Cancer



Funding per Death: $3,539

Deaths in 2013: 24,032

Total Funding in 2015: $85,058,323

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#7 - Septicemia



Funding per Death: $2,711

Deaths in 2013: 38,156

Total Funding in 2015: $103,427,554

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#6 - Digestive Diseases - (Gallbladder)



Funding per Death: $2,374

Deaths in 2013: 3,377

Total Funding in 2015: $8,015,404

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#5 - Stroke



Funding per Death: $2,233

Deaths in 2013: 128,978

Total Funding in 2015: $287,984,427

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#4 - Lung Cancer



Funding per Death: $2,232

Deaths in 2013: 156,252

Total Funding in 2015: $348,755,072

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#3 - Pneumonia



Funding per Death: $2,100

Deaths in 2013: 53,282

Total Funding in 2015: $111,914,006

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases(in the U.S.): $11,691

#2 - Heart Disease



Funding per Death: $2,065

Deaths in 2013: 611,105

Total Funding in 2015: $1,261,640,505

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

#1 - Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease



Funding per Death: $663

Deaths in 2013: 145,575

Total Funding in 2015: $96,584,162

Average Funding Per Death for All Diseases (in the U.S.): $11,691

— Sabrina Perry is an associate editor at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by HealthGrove, a division of Graphiq.