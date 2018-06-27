Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:35 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

What El Niño? Santa Barbara Flirts With High-Temperature Record

Tuesday offers another chance to set a new mark as high-pressure and offshore breezes persist

Summer-like weather and unusually low tides on Monday afternoon brought people out in droves to Santa Barbara-area beaches, including Hendry’s, above. Forecasters say record-high temperatures are possible on Tuesday.
Summer-like weather and unusually low tides on Monday afternoon brought people out in droves to Santa Barbara-area beaches, including Hendry's, above. Forecasters say record-high temperatures are possible on Tuesday.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:06 p.m. | February 8, 2016 | 2:48 p.m.

El Niño storms may yet make their way to the Santa Barbara area later this month, but on Monday the region was basking in unseasonably warm temperatures.

The thermometer hit 80 degrees at the Santa Barbara Airport Monday afternoon, a few degrees below the record of 84 set in 1954.

(Forecasters earlier in the day said that Santa Barbara had set a record with a high of 88, but that reading was actually from a downtown location; the readings are taken at the airport for record purposes.)

By early afternoon, Santa Maria had reached 83, just two degrees shy of the mark set in 2006, according to Stuart Seto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“High pressure and the offshore breezes are what made the temperatures climb today,” Seto said. “Tomorrow will likely be the hottest day of the week, and you’ll probably sent another record tomorrow.”

The high-temperature mark for Feb. 9 in Santa Barbara is 81, set in 2006, and the forecast was calling for a high of 84 in Santa Barbara, Seto said.

In Santa Maria, the record for Feb. 9 is 83, also set in 2006, with the forecast calling for a high of 86.

The remainder of the week will continue to see above-normal daytime temperatures and a gradual cooling trend, Seto said, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

As for El Niño and the rain, there is nothing in the forecast for the next seven days.

“But we’re not giving up,” Seto said, noting that long-range forecast models still show potential for rain in the last 10 days of February and into March.

El Niño "is still out there," he added.

