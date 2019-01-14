What Parents Should Know About Children’s Concussions

Did you know that most concussions don’t cause loss of consciousness? Or that it’s possible to have a concussion and not realize it? In recent years, much more awareness of concussions — medically known as mild traumatic brain injuries — has come to light, and parents of children playing sports need to know how to identify this brain trauma.

Concussions are usually caused by a blow to the head, neck or upper body, but they can also be caused by falling, getting shaken or a vehicle accident. They affect brain function, and the effects are usually temporary but can include headaches, and problems with concentration, memory and coordination.

There are an estimated 3.8 million sports-related concussions each year in the United States, as estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 30 percent of those occur in children between the ages of 5 and 19. It is estimated that up to half of all concussions go unreported.

Younger athletes may be particularly at risk since very little is known about the effects of concussive injury on the developing brain. A child having a history of one concussion is associated with up to 5.8 times higher risk for sustaining subsequent concussions.

“The general consensus is that children and teens require specialized treatment for concussion that differs from adults,” said Rebecca Pifer, a nurse practitioner at Cottage Concussion Clinic.

“Although 80 percent to 90 percent of adult concussions get better in seven to 10 days, the recovery time is often longer for children and adolescents. In all cases, the decision to allow an athlete to return to play should be made based on the individual’s progress, not a specific period of time.”

Look for these signs of concussion:

» Loss of consciousness (even brief)

» Seizure

» Disoriented

» Incoherent speech

» Appearing dazed, confused or forgetful

» Asking repetitive questions

» Moving clumsily

» Answering questions slowly

» Mood/behavior/personality changes

» Amnesia

Concussion symptoms include:

» Physical: headache, head pressure, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, balance problems, visual problems, fatigue, sensitivity to lights/noises, dazed, stunned, neck pain

» Cognitive: feeling “foggy”/slowed down, difficulty concentrating, difficulty remembering, forgetful, confusion, answers slowly, repetitive speech, slowed reaction time

» Emotional: irritable, sad, nervous, becoming more emotional

» Sleep disturbance: drowsiness, sleeping more/less than usual, difficulty sleeping

Parents should be aware that new concussion guidelines were recently released by a panel of neurologists and other experts. The updated guidelines recommend that any athlete 18 years old or younger who is thought to have sustained a concussion during a game or practice should never be allowed to return to the playing field the same day. Only a qualified health-care provider should make the decision about when return to play is safe for the developing brain.

Click here to learn more about concussions and the Cottage Concussion Clinic.