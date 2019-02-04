What You Need to Know About Legal and Financial Planning for Caregivers

If you are a caregiver, are you set up for legal and financial success? The Coast Caregiver Resource Center invites you to find out how in the next Cottage Caregiver Education Series.

Join industry experts Peter Kozak, CFP, and attorney Terri Hilliard Olson to learn about basic retirement planning, including Social Security benefits, pension decisions and retirement account management. Discover how and why a custom plan is simple, yet critical.

The forum will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, in Gibraltar 1 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, 400 W. Pueblo St.

Seats are limited. For more information or to register, contact Rebecca Carbone at [email protected] or 805.569.8950 x3. Parking for the class is available in the visitor parking lot, located at the corner of Castillo and Pueblo streets.