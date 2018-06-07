Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:07 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

What You Need to Know to Keep Arthritis at Bay

Hands
(Cottage Health photo)
By Cottage Health | June 7, 2018 | 10:30 a.m.

We ask a lot of our joints. We bend and twist all day and think nothing of it — until arthritis sets in.

More than 50 million Americans were living with arthritis or chronic joint symptoms, and with a rapidly aging population, that number is expected to jump to nearly 70 million by 2030.

“Arthritis” literally means joint inflammation, and can refer to any condition that causes pain and stiffness in the joints or surrounding tissues.

“A case of arthritis may be mild or severe, short-lived or permanent,” said Dr. Anthony Romero, a Cottage Center for Orthopedics-affiliated surgeon. “But no matter what form of the disease a person has, today’s treatments can make life better.”

What Causes Arthritis?

Anything that can damage a joint can cause arthritis. The list of common culprits includes injuries, infections, overactive immune systems, and simple wear and tear.

According to the National Institutes of Health, researchers have identified more than 100 different forms of arthritis. Distinguishing one variety from another can sometimes be tricky, but it's a crucial step toward getting the right treatment.

The most familiar form of the disease is osteoarthritis. This condition occurs when the cartilage that cushions the joints starts to wear out, a process that usually occurs over a long period of time. Osteoarthritis comes on gradually, and usually affects either a single joint or just a few joints. Most people with the condition experience pain and stiffness in a hip, knee or hand.

Rheumatoid arthritis is another common type, and it arises when the immune system attacks joint tissue. Unlike osteoarthritis, it can strike people of any age, from infants to seniors. (In children 16 and under, the condition is now referred to as juvenile idiopathic arthritis or juvenile arthritis.) And unlike osteoarthritis, it often affects many joints at once.

What Can I Do to Help?

You and your doctor will have to work together to manage your arthritis. In addition to taking medications as directed (these may vary depending upon the type of arthritis you have), you must take proper care of your joints.

First and foremost, you need to find the right balance of rest and exercise. You don’t want to put undue strain on your sore joints, but you should use them as much as possible.

Your doctor can recommend range-of-motion and endurance exercises and other activities that will help keep your joints strong and flexible: Hydrotherapy, stretching, weight training and t’ai chi have all been reported to relieve pain.

The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery recommends a low-impact aerobic exercise program. Even simple steps like using ice and heat — including taking a warm bath or shower in the morning — can help ease pain and stiffness by relaxing muscles.

It is also important to eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and good fats such as omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, flax seed and walnuts. If you are overweight, your doctor may also suggest slimming down to take the extra stress off your joints.

This can be especially helpful to overweight people with osteoarthritis in the knee or hip, according to the American College of Rheumatology. One small study of 40 overweight patients who had osteoarthritis in the knee found that losing excess body fat through exercise relieved pain and other symptoms.

You may also want to enroll in a patient education program, like the six-week self-help program sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. Participants in such programs have reported a 15 percent to 20 percent decline in pain, as well as lower health-care expenses, according to a Johns Hopkins report. The course is taught by nonprofessionals who have arthritis and have undergone special training. Contact your local chapter of the Arthritis Foundation for details.

Finally, many special devices can help you manage daily tasks. Canes and walkers may be useful if you’re having difficulty walking. Labor-saving tools, including lever handles, foam-handled utensils, tongs, rubber bottle and jar openers, and wheeled carts, can also make life a lot easier.

No matter what form of arthritis you may have, take it seriously. There’s no reason to put up with the pain, and there’s no reason to tackle it alone.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 