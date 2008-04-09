Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:26 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

What’s It Going to Take to Start Your Business?

A good idea and good planning add up to business success. SCORE is here to help.

By SCORE | April 9, 2008 | 9:21 p.m.

A little more than a decade ago, a personal computer was a big, bulky luxury, and using one required training and patience. Today, PCs are in nearly every home, every office, and — potentially — every hand. This incredible transition is the culmination of thousands of hardware and software innovations, many of which were developed not by giant corporations, but by small businesses with as few as a handful of employees.

America’s small businesses are indeed incubators for bright ideas. They account for 50 percent of all private-sector innovations. In the high-tech sector alone, there are 40,000 firms that have fewer than 20 employees. These enterprises are led by talented dreamers who are also grounded in the realities of the business world. They have the vision to see how an idea can be both practical and profitable, and the objectivity to carefully craft a strategy to get from Point A to Point B. They understand that success may not come overnight, nor is it achievable without hard work and the occasional mistake. But they never stop learning, nor do they back away from a true opportunity.

Does that sound like you? Are you a creative person with a good idea or innovation that can make money? Then owning a small business may be just the ticket to a bright future. But move carefully. Starting and running a business requires planning and forethought. Opportunities exist for the dedicated, innovative and motivated entrepreneur, but even the “best and the brightest” need help understanding the nuances of the business world.

FYI

Santa Barbara SCORE meets every Wednesday, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., at 402 E. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call 805.563.0084, visit SCORE online or click here to register for counseling.

In addition, the Santa Barbara SCORE Chapter publishes a great tool for aspiring entrepreneurs, How to Start a Business in Santa Barbara County.

If you are considering entrepreneurship, you can gather a wealth of valuable information and obtain advice right here in your community. And best of all, it’s free. The SCORE Association “Counselors to America’s Small Business” offers small business counseling and mentoring to aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners. SCORE, or Service Corps of Retired Executives, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the formation, growth and success of small business.

SCORE is comprised of more than 11,500 volunteer counselors. They are business professionals who literally have “been there, done that.” They act as guides, advisers and information resources for aspiring entrepreneurs. Most counseling sessions take place at SCORE offices because of the amount of reference material on file for your use. During your first counseling session, ask about the free small business planning workbook How To Really Start Your Own Business. SCORE offers this workbook as a free resource to any aspiring entrepreneur who commits to three counseling sessions. During these sessions, you and an expert business professional will discuss the elements of your business plan and begin putting those ideas in writing. Many local SCORE chapters also offer small business workshops and seminars, which do charge modest fees.

Ultimately, it will be you who makes the decisions about your potential new business. SCORE provides all the experience and resources to help you make good choices.

Click here to plug into a wealth of business know-how from the Santa Barbara chapter of the Service Corps of Retired Executives. SCORE counselors offer free, confidential advice about every aspect of starting, running and growing a successful business, even mentoring.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 