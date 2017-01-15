Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:49 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Life After Castro; What’s Next For Cuba?

By Jody E. Thomas for Santa Barbara Libraries | January 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Fidel Castro was the longest serving non-royal leader of the 20th Century when he died in November 2016. He toppled the existing government in 1959, introducing a Communist revolution. He defied the U.S. for decades and survived many assassination plots.

His supporters said he had given Cuba back to the people. Others saw him as a dictator. When he died, at age 90, interest in Cuba and Castro’s legacy was renewed.

In an upcoming talk at Santa Barbara's Central Library, Ann Louise Bardach, an authority on Cuba and Castro and the author of two books on the subject, will discuss the future of Cuba in the wake of Castro’s death. The talk will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 40 E. Anapamu St.

Bardach is the author of Without Fidel: A Death Foretold in Miami, Havana and Washington and Cuba Confidential: Love and Vengeance in Miami and Havana, as well as the editor of The Prison Letters of Fidel Castro and Cuba: A Travelers Literary Companion. She has served on Brookings Institution's Cuba Study Project.

Cuba Confidential was a finalist for the New York Public Library Helen Bernstein Award for Excellence in Journalism and the PEN USA Award for Best Nonfiction, and named one of Ten Best Books of 2002 by the Los Angeles Times.
 
Bardach has written for major media in the U.S. and the U.K. including The New York Times, the Washington Post, POLITICO, the Wall Street Journal's Magazine, the Los Angeles Times, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Slate, The Guardian, the Financial Times, The New Republic, Newsweek/The Daily Beast and Vanity Fair.

Her books are available to borrow through the Santa Barbara Public Library. Tecolote Book Shop will have books for sale at the talk.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library locations, hours, events and collections. All library programs are free and open to the public.
 
— Jody E. Thomas for Santa barbara Libraries.

 
