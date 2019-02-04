What’s On Stage at Granada Theatre in February

The Granada Theatre picks up the pace in February with 11 productions, ranging from music and film to circus and comedy. The Granada Theatre resident companies present a line-up of programming that cross borders and genres. Upcoming performances and other programming include:

» CAMA presents Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, 8 p.m. Feb. 5.

Renowned as an interpreter of a range of classical music, English-born conductor Nicholas McGegan was appointed officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for “services to music overseas” by Queen Elizabeth in 2010.

He has served since 1985 as music director of the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, establishing it as the leading period performance ensemble in the U.S. The Philharmonia captures the spirit and sound of music from the Baroque to the early Romantic periods using authentic instruments and stylistic conventions.

American violinist Rachel Barton Pine, the youngest-ever gold medal winner of the International Johann Sebastian Bach Competition, will join the orchestra for the rarely performed "Violin Concerto in D major" of violinist Franz Clement (one of Beethoven's closest friends, for whom he composed his own "Violin Concerto in D major").

» UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Réversble from The 7 Fingers (Les 7 Doigts), 7 p.m. Feb. 7.

Montreal’s award-winning contemporary circus troupe presents its latest creation, a playful and poignant exploration of the role ancestors play in the shaping of modern identities.

For Réversible, the company’s cast members researched generations of family history, interviewing grandparents and great-grandparents about their aspirations, struggles and secrets.

Through acrobatics, aerial stunts and dance movement, the artists build an intergenerational bridge between past and present, then and now

“The collective virtuosity of this troupe is something to see — and, crucially, to feel,” says The Boston Globe.



» UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Kodo’s One Earth Tour 2019: Evolution, 7 p.m. Feb. 9.

Japan’s drum ensemble Kodo is the world’s foremost professional taiko company. Exploring the possibilities of the Japanese taiko drum, Kodo is forging new directions for this vibrant living art form through its energetic, intricately designed and meticulously choreographed performances.

But it is the company's rigorous training and dedication that gives these drummers their edge. Their live shows are a display of power and precision, "A celebration of music, of physicality, of life," writes The New York Times.

» Illusion Touring presents Spanish Language Comedy Performance, A Oscuras Me Da Risa, 7 p.m. Feb. 10.

A Marriott couple plans a weekend trip, each traveling on their own. Without telling each other, they come back home throughout the weekend with their respective lovers.

One of the neighbors spots Cristina who is caught with her lover and he now becomes an accomplice. Antonio returns as well with his lover at a different time and they're spotted as well. Now the neighborhood is aware of their situation and everyone is trying to cover it up in order to maintain order.

» The Santa Barbara Symphony presents “Beethoven’s Triple,” 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 3 p.m. Feb. 17.

The Santa Barbara Symphony presents three iconic works woven into one evening led by Maestro Nir Kabaretti at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at The Granada Theatre.

The program begins with Joseph Schwantner’s delicate “Chasing Light,” a work the symphony co-commissioned more than 10 years ago.

The evening continues with Beethoven’s “Triple Concerto,” featuring three musicians with a history of performing locally: violinist Paul Huang and cellist Ani Aznavoorian, both of Camerata Pacifica; and pianist Gilles Vonsattel, who regularly performs with the ensemble.

Closing the evening will be Robert Schumann's five-movement "Symphony No. 3, " which is said to have been inspired by the history and spirit of Europe's mighty Rhine river.

» Broadway in Santa Barbara Series presents Evita, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19-20.

Follow the rise of ambitious and ruthless Eva Peron through the eyes of the future revolutionary leader Ché Guevara as she becomes the beloved Argentinian First Lady, worshiped by her people.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, the mind behind The Phantom of the Opera and Cats, captures musical gold with his Grammy Award-winning score. Evita combines Latin music, pop, jazz and musical theater styles.

Winner of seven Tony Awards, Evita shines with its lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Webber.

» UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Jessica Lang Dance, 8 p.m. Feb. 21.

New York-based Jessica Lang Dance (JLD) — a company of 10 dancers — will debut a repertoire rich in stunning movement, dynamic visuals, and beautiful cinematic composition.

A 2014 Bessie Award recipient, Lang incorporates dramatic design elements that transform classical ballet language into artfully crafted contemporary works. JLD’s program, Lines Cubed, The Calling, Glow, Solo Bach, Sweet Silent Thought and Thousand Yard Stare, shines striking choreography and imagery.



» UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Leadership in Turbulent Times with Doris Kearns Goodwin, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22.

Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Goodwin brings her talk to the Granada Theatre for an evening of thought-provoking conversation. Goodwin will combine her storytelling with lessons from four of U.S. presidents — Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson — providing an essential road map for leaders in every field and for all of us in our everyday lives.

The author of Team of Rivals, The Bully Pulpit and No Ordinary Time, Goodwin's most recent bestseller is Leadership in Turbulent Times.

» UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Snarky Puppy, 7 p.m. Feb. 24.

Fom Walt Disney Concert Hall, Snarky Puppy comes to Santa Barbara with a mix of funk, fever and finesse. The Brooklyn-based collective features a revolving cast of up to 25 musicians, who work with such top names in music as Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, and Snoop Dogg.

Considered among the hottest jazz/R&B, Snarky Puppy is a three-time Grammy Award-winning group. Click here for tickets or call box office, 805-899-2222.

» CAMA presents the Russian National Orchestra, 8 p.m. Feb. 27.

The Russian National Orchestra was founded by Mikhail Pletnev in 1990 as a demonstration of artistic freedom during the Soviet regime and has risen to the pinnacle of the classical music world, It was selected recently as one of the world’s top orchestras by a panel of international critics.

The RNO will perform a special all-Rachmaninoff program celebrating the 100th Anniversary of his arrival in America in 1918, when he took up permanent U.S. residence for the rest of his life (and performed twice for CAMA at the Lobero in 1929 and 1941).

The all-Rachmaninoff program will include his popular "Second Piano Concerto" featuring Tchaikovsky Competition silver medalist George Li.



— Jennifer Zacharias for The Granada Theatre.