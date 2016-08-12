Wheelchair Sports Camp Makes a Splash, and You Can Help

For the past 30 years, the Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp has provided sport and recreation skill development for children, youth and young adults between the ages of 6 and 19 who can use a wheelchair to participate in sports.

In July, the campers participated in wheelchair sports at the camp, ranging from beginner to advanced, including rugby, basketball, tennis, hand cycling, volleyball, swimming, kayaking, SCUBA diving, tennis, climbing wall, roller sled hockey, ropes course, decathlon, lacrosse and more.

The camp is sponsored in part by Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation. The foundation’s upcoming annual fundraiser, Empowerment Through Medical Rehabilitation, an Educational Series, lecture topic is Smart Spinal Cords: Learning to Move Again.

The benefit is scheduled for 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Ticket prices start at $15.

