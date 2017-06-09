Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:24 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

When It Comes to Bone Health, Look Beyond Calcium

Click to view larger
(Cottage Health photo via iStock photo)
By Cottage Health | June 9, 2017 | 9:30 a.m.

We know that calcium is important for bone health, and most of us know about the role of vitamin D as well. However, your skeletal health is affected by many other vitamins and minerals in your diet, many that you probably do not even think about.

Recent research has also shown a positive effect between bone health and high fruit and vegetable intake.

Phosphate

“A proportional amount of both phosphate and calcium is necessary for bone mineralization,” said Stacey Bailey, a clinical dietician with Cottage Health. “If too much phosphorus is consumed with a concurrent low intake of calcium, bone loss is thought to result.”

This is referred to as nutritional secondary hyperparathyroidism, and contributes to a loss of bone density and mass. Individuals who consume many phosphorus-containing foods should make sure they consume an adequate amount of calcium, as well.

Phosphorous is found in meat, poultry, fish, eggs, milk, milk products, nuts, legumes, cereals and grains.

Magnesium

More than 50 percent of the total magnesium in your body is found in the bone, mostly in bone fluids. However, researchers have not determined the role of magnesium in bone function, but it seems prudent to make certain that your diet contains an adequate amount of this mineral.

Magnesium is found in seeds, nuts, legumes, milled cereal grains, dark-green leafy vegetables (such as spinach, broccoli, cabbage, turnip greens, dark lettuces) and milk.

Vitamin K

Vitamin K is very important for bone health and acts as a modifier of bone matrix proteins. It also may reduce urinary calcium excretion and aid intestinal calcium absorption. It seems that a low intake of this fat-soluble vitamin increases the risk for bone fracture.

Vitamin K is found in dark-green leafy vegetables (such as spinach, broccoli, cabbage, turnip greens, dark lettuces), dairy products, meat and eggs.

Vitamin A

For many years, vitamin A was considered beneficial for skeletal health. In the past several years, however, fears have arisen that too much retinal (not derived from the carotenoids found in plant sources) may contribute to hip fractures, especially in postmenopausal Caucasian women.

Preformed vitamin A is found in liver, milk fat, fortified skim milk and eggs.

Carotenoids are found in dark-green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, broccoli, cabbage, turnip greens, dark lettuces; brussels sprouts; tomatoes; and yellow-orange vegetables and fruit, such as carrots, orange juice, sweet potatoes, cantaloupe, butternut squash and peaches.

Copper

Copper is integral to the process of cross-linking of collagen and elastin molecules, and may have other roles in bone cells as well.

Copper is found in meat, poultry, shellfish, organ meats, chocolate, nuts, cereal grains, dried legumes and dried fruits.

Manganese

Manganese is necessary for the formation of bone matrix.

Manganese is found in whole grains, nuts, legumes, tea, instant coffee, fruits and vegetables.

Iron

Iron is important for collagen maturation, and has other roles in osteoblasts and osteoclasts.

Iron is found in seafood; lean meat; poultry; organ meats, such as liver, kidney and heart; dried beans; egg yolks; dried fruits; dark molasses; and whole-grain and enriched breads and cereals.

Zinc

The enzymes in osteoblasts require zinc to synthesize collagen (part of bone structure).

Zinc is found in meat, fish, poultry, fortified and whole-grain cereals, milk and milk products, shellfish, liver, dry beans and nuts.

Other Dietary Considerations

» Dietary fiber: A high intake of dietary fiber may interfere with calcium absorption. This is generally not an issue for Americans. It may affect vegans, who consume 50 or more grams of fiber/day.

» Protein: Excessive animal protein consumption may cause an increase in urinary calcium excretion.

» Sodium: Excessive consumption of sodium increases the excretion of calcium from the body.

» Soy: Soy seems to protect against osteoporosis and hip fractures. Look for unprocessed form such as tofu, tempeh and edamame.

» Alcohol: Some studies refer to alcohol as a major contributor to bone loss. However, heavy alcohol consumption also is linked to tobacco usage and poor dietary habits, and these are possibly the reasons for the skeletal problems currently attributed to the alcohol usage.

— Source: Health Day. Reference: Anderson JJ. Nutrition and bone health. In: Mahan LK, Escott-Stump S. Krause’s Food, Nutrition and Diet Therapy. 11th ed. Philadelphia, PA: WB Saunders; 2004:652-654.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 