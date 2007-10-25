When It Comes to Purchasing a Small Business, Let the Buyer Beware

Would you buy a house, sight unseen, for the seller’s asking price? Of course not. You’d first want to compare prices with comparable sales in the neighborhood, thoroughly inspect the condition of the property, and find out as much as you could about the house’s history and future.

The same goes for purchasing an existing small business. You risk losing money whether you pay too much for an overvalued business, or too little for a weak operation that may require a substantial investment to revive. To assess the true value of a business, you need to look at its tangible assets, accounts receivable, sales and balance sheets. Intangibles such as goodwill and reputation, while important, are only marginally important to a business’s cash value.