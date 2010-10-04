Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:59 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

When Seniors Say No to Help

The desire to be a perfect family caregiver can be difficult to satisfy. Here's what you can do

By Susan C. Johnson, Home Instead Senior Care | October 4, 2010 | 1:57 p.m.

A family caregiver’s job, by definition, is already a difficult one. Time away from work and family, and the worry of caring for a loved one all can take a toll. When you consider that many seniors often resist help, that job becomes overwhelming for so many family caregivers.

A study of family caregivers conducted for the Home Instead Senior Care network revealed more than half of the respondents said their aging relative was very resistant to care. These seniors often object to help, whether it’s from a family caregiver or a professional who tries to come into their homes to assist.

This is a real problem for family caregivers worried about the safety of a loved one who might be forgetting food on the stove or neglecting to take his or her medications. Some seniors are so resistant that I’ve heard stories of seniors calling the police when their family members have arranged for a caregiver to visit their home.

Resistance is at the root of many senior-care issues. Why? Some seniors believe admitting they need help brings their independence into question. Some seniors believe once they acknowledge the need for help, they will lose control of their affairs. They are trying to maintain dignity. Unless they feel they can trust someone, they often resist change. I also believe it’s the fear life as they’ve known it will be taken away from them.

Most caregivers can go into crisis mode to rally around a loved-one in the short-term, but you can’t be totally immersed in a crisis mode long-term without your own family, work and health suffering, according to family caregiving consultant Dr. Amy D’Aprix, author of From Surviving to Thriving: Transforming Your Caregiving Experience. The strain can take a particular toll on working family caregivers. The Home Instead Senior Care study revealed 42 percent of family caregivers spend more than 30 hours a week caregiving, which is the equivalent of nearly a second full-time job.

In the study, family caregivers also stated their own personal health and jobs were affected by caregiving. Fifty-eight percent said they were getting ill more frequently and caregiving is taking a toll on their jobs. Furthermore, 81 percent said their loved ones’ needs were becoming overwhelming.

That is what makes countering resistance to assistance so important. Many times family caregivers make assumptions but never ask, “Mom, I’ve noticed every time I bring up having someone come in to assist, you don’t want help. Why is that?” Sometimes the parent doesn’t realize he or she is being resistant.

Reassuring a senior loved one you have the same goal in mind will help. Start with, “My goal for you is to be independent, too. You know I can’t be here all the time. A little extra assistance will help you stay at home.”

The following are strategies from Home Instead Senior Care and Dr. D’Aprix to help family caregivers turn resistance into assistance.

» Understand where the resistance is coming from. Ask your loved one why he or she is resisting.

» Explain your goals. Remind your loved one you both want the same thing. Explain a little extra help can keep him/her at home longer and will help put your mind at ease as well. Have a candid conversation with him or her about the impact this care is having on your life. Oftentimes seniors don’t understand the time commitment of a caregiver.

» Bring in outside help. If your relationship is deteriorating, ask a professional, such as their doctor or a geriatric care manager, for an assessment. A third-party professional can provide valuable input and many times will be the individual to whom your loved one will listen.

» Research options to find the best resources for a senior in the community. The local Area Agency on Aging is a great community resource.

» Respect a senior’s decisions. Sometimes you won’t agree with an older adult’s decisions and that’s OK. As long as that senior is of sound mind, he or she should have the final say. Please remember, if a senior has dementia, other professionals should be consulted.

Once again, unless a senior has dementia, he or she has a right to make the final decision about care, even if a family caregiver or professional doesn’t agree. The flip side is family caregivers have the right to communicate their boundaries, as well.

Without additional resources and education, the desire to be a perfect family caregiver leads to burnout. Perspective can come from friends, support groups and professional and informal support networks. Join a support group. Professionals network for emotional support and to find answers to problems or situations. Why shouldn’t you?

Since 2002, Home Instead Senior Care has been helping older adults improve their quality of life in an environment of support and safety that allows them to remain at home. For more information or assistance with this problem or other issues associated with aging, call 805.560.6995.

— Susan Johnson represents Home Instead Senior Care.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 