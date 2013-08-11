Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:19 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club Announces New Officers for 2013-2014

By Lynn Cederquist for Whine & Dine Toastmasters | August 11, 2013 | 2:00 a.m.

Toastmasters Advanced Club "Whine & Dine" announced new officers for the coming year of 2013-2014: President Christine Campos, Vice President of Education Sherry Campbell, Vice President of Membership Lynn Cederquist, Vice President of Public Relations Alan Scholl, Treasurer Dick Temple, Secretary Linda Whitman and Sergeant at Arms Grace Rachow.

Whine & Dine Toastmasters meets once a month, on the third Thursday, for their dinner meeting. Social time is 6 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the dinner meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Meetings currently are held at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

Whine & Dine Toastmasters was chartered in 1998 and is just one of thousands of the International Toastmasters Clubs. Men and women of all ages and backgrounds have learned to overcome their fear of public speaking and develop greater leadership roles through their involvement in the nonprofit Toastmasters organization. The Mission of Toastmasters is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth. Toastmasters International is the leading movement devoted to making effective oral communication a worldwide reality.

There are several Toastmaster Clubs in Santa Barbara, Goleta and a new club starting in Carpinteria. Men and women, we invite you to learn the arts of speaking, listening and thinking, and be a part of our community taking these skills into our local high schools for the Toastmaster Leadership Program to help high school students learn to be more confident in themselves, and as public speakers and community leaders.

Click here for more information on Whine & Dine Toastmasters, or contact membership vice president Lynn Cederquist at [email protected].

— Lynn Cederquist is membership vice president of Whine & Dine Toastmasters.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 