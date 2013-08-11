Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club Announces New Officers for 2013-2014

Toastmasters Advanced Club "Whine & Dine" announced new officers for the coming year of 2013-2014: President Christine Campos, Vice President of Education Sherry Campbell, Vice President of Membership Lynn Cederquist, Vice President of Public Relations Alan Scholl, Treasurer Dick Temple, Secretary Linda Whitman and Sergeant at Arms Grace Rachow.

Whine & Dine Toastmasters meets once a month, on the third Thursday, for their dinner meeting. Social time is 6 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the dinner meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Meetings currently are held at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

Whine & Dine Toastmasters was chartered in 1998 and is just one of thousands of the International Toastmasters Clubs. Men and women of all ages and backgrounds have learned to overcome their fear of public speaking and develop greater leadership roles through their involvement in the nonprofit Toastmasters organization. The Mission of Toastmasters is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth. Toastmasters International is the leading movement devoted to making effective oral communication a worldwide reality.

There are several Toastmaster Clubs in Santa Barbara, Goleta and a new club starting in Carpinteria. Men and women, we invite you to learn the arts of speaking, listening and thinking, and be a part of our community taking these skills into our local high schools for the Toastmaster Leadership Program to help high school students learn to be more confident in themselves, and as public speakers and community leaders.

Click here for more information on Whine & Dine Toastmasters, or contact membership vice president Lynn Cederquist at [email protected].

— Lynn Cederquist is membership vice president of Whine & Dine Toastmasters.