Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club Toasts Contest Winners

At last week’s Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club, Lynn Cederquist won the club's Evaluation Contest and Sherry Campbell won the club's Humorous Speech Contest.

Both Cederquist and Campbell will represent Whine & Dine Toastmasters at the Area Contest this Saturday morning at the Citrix GoTo Cafe.

All Toastmasters are encouraged to attend the Area Contest, and the public is welcome to attend as well. We anticipate an enthusiastic and fun event — a perfect way to start a fall weekend.

The Whine and Dine Toastmasters Club meets the third Thursday of each month for a dinner meeting at Mulligan's Cafe at the golf course on McCaw Avenue in Santa Barbara. Social time and dinner begin at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m.



We provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Click here to learn more about the Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club.

— Christine Campos is president of the Whine and Dine Toastmasters Club.