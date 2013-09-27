Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club Toasts Contest Winners

By Christine Campos for the Whine and Dine Toastmasters Club | September 27, 2013 | 8:11 a.m.

At last week’s Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club, Lynn Cederquist won the club's Evaluation Contest and Sherry Campbell won the club's Humorous Speech Contest.

Both Cederquist and Campbell will represent Whine & Dine Toastmasters at the Area Contest this Saturday morning at the Citrix GoTo Cafe.

All Toastmasters are encouraged to attend the Area Contest, and the public is welcome to attend as well. We anticipate an enthusiastic and fun event — a perfect way to start a fall weekend.

The Whine and Dine Toastmasters Club meets the third Thursday of each month for a dinner meeting at Mulligan's Cafe at the golf course on McCaw Avenue in Santa Barbara. Social time and dinner begin at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m.

We provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Click here to learn more about the Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club.

— Christine Campos is president of the Whine and Dine Toastmasters Club.

Whine Dine
Evaluation Speech Contest competitors, from left, Lynn Cederquist, Jacky Lopez, Dick Temple and Carol Sauceda. Cederquist won and will represent the Whine & Dine Toastmasters at the Area Contest. (Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 