Carol Sauceda, Linda Whitman to Represent Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club at Area Contest

At the February meeting of the Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club, Carol Sauceda won the club's International Speech Contest and Linda Whitman won the club's Tall Tales Speech Contest.

Both Sauceda and Whitman will represent Whine & Dine Toastmasters at the Area Contest next Saturday, March 15, at Citrix GoTo Cafe.

All Toastmasters are encouraged to attend the Area Contest, and the public is welcome to attend as well. This promises to be an entertaining and inspiring event, with competitors from all local Toastmaster clubs.

The Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club meets the third Thursday of each month for a dinner meeting at Mulligan's Cafe at the golf course on McCaw Avenue in Santa Barbara. Social time and dinner begin at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m.

We provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Click here to learn more about the Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club.

— Christine Campos is president of the Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club.