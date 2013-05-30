Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:45 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

White Fire 100% Contained; Units Being Sent Home

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 30, 2013 | 9:06 p.m.

The White Fire, which burned through Santa Barbara’s backcountry all week, has been fully contained as of Thursday afternoon.

The 1,984-acre fire was kept within the Los Padres National Forest, and the U.S. Forest Service led the firefighting efforts since the flames broke out near the White Rock day-use area on Memorial Day.

Residents in the Paradise Road area were quickly evacuated Monday afternoon, including the residents at the Los Prietos Boys Camp, but were allowed back into their homes Tuesday evening.

Thousands of campers were evacuated as well, and there are still no visitors allowed to the lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area, the U.S. Forest Service said.

There were no injuries or fatalities in the wildfire, which cost about $2.89 million to date in firefighting efforts, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A Forest Service Hotshots barracks at the Los Prietos Ranger Station compound was damaged and two vehicles were burned, but no other property damage has been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It was important to get a good handle on the blaze Wednesday, since hotter and dryer weather is expected through the weekend, authorities said.

The 628 personnel assigned to the fire are being demobilized now and remaining units will focus on holding the fire lines and “mopping up” the area.

Agencies from all over Santa Barbara County assisted with the firefighting effort.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

