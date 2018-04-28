White Fire 90 Percent Contained as Costs Reach $1.5 Million

Nearly 2,000 acres have burned in the blaze along the upper Santa Ynez River; the cause remains under investigation

The wind-whipped wildfire that broke out on Memorial Day was 90-percent contained Thursday morning, after charring nearly 2,000 acres in the Santa Barbara backcountry, according to fire officials.

They estimate the battle against the White Fire, which began near the White Rock Day Use Area on Monday, has costs $1.5 million thus far.

About 1,984 acres have burned, and that number has changed as more accurate mapping of the fire has taken place.

“No significant changes today,” officials said at a 6 a.m. briefing. “Weather is expected to be hotter and dryer today with winds diminishing.”

The fire along the upper Santa Ynez River has stayed completely within the Los Padres National Forest, and U.S. Forest Service spokesman Andrew Madsen said Wednesday that he didn’t have a date for full containment, although there’s very little fire line left to be constructed.

The worry has been that a big wind event could occur, he said, but a wind advisory expired at 3 a.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, “strong winds tested those fire lines,” he said.

The cause remained under investigation. There have been reports that the blaze was sparked by someone dumping out hot coals at a day-use area, but that has not been confirmed.

Until investigators complete their work, Madsen said, he wouldn’t be able to release a cause of the fire, but all indications show the fire began in the day-use area.

“Obviously, our people are trying to connect with people who have information about the start of the fire,” he said.

No injuries resulted from the fire, and just one structure was damaged.

Between 4,000 and 6,000 people were evacuated from the Paradise Road area Monday afternoon, including those from the camping areas in the Los Padres National Forest, and residents along Paradise Road.

Residents were allowed back into their homes by Tuesday evening.

Los Prietos Boys Camp was evacuated as well, and the juvenile offenders staying there were transported to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Noozhawk earlier this week.

The lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area residents are able to return, but no forest visitors are allowed, according to a statement issued Wednesday from Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Assigned to the fire were 842 personnel, and six air tankers were available Wednesday, but not used, Sadecki said.

Twelve helicopters were also available but not all were used.

Officials said that the coming days will be dedicated to holding, improving and constructing the fire line and mopping up.

