Event at White House/Black Market at Paseo Nuevo to Benefit Diana Basehart Foundation

The White House/Black Market store at Paseo Nuevo will host an event to benefit the Diana Basehart Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that helps keep families and their beloved animals together by providing essential veterinary care during difficult financial times.

The free and public event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at the White House/Blake Market in Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara.

Basehart has devoted her life to helping our four-legged friends and those who love them. She and her late husband, actor Richard Basehart, are credited with starting the movement to protect animals.

Together, they formed Actors and Others for Animals in the early days of Hollywood, and the organization is still going strong.

Meet Basehart and her constant companion, a little Yorkie named Nell, who will be in attendance from 1 to 3 p.m. Basehart will speak about the great need in our own community and will share inspirational real-life stories about the families they have helped.

Shoppers are welcome to bring their own pets and will enjoy an array of baked goods. Those who make a donation to the Diana Basehart Foundation will receive 10 percent off any purchases.

— Patti Teel represents the Diana Basehart Foundation.