Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Hosting Watch Party for White House Conference on Aging

By Elizabeth Adams for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | July 10, 2015 | 1:45 p.m.

Across the nation, people of all ages and walks of life are invited to participate in the 2015 White House Conference on Aging on Monday, July 13 by joining a local watch party.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is proud to host a watch party in its Community Room at 602 E. Montecito St., and the public is invited to join in this important national discussion.

The welcome, opening panels on caregiving and financial security as well as President Barack Obama's remarks will be held from 7 to 9:20 a.m., followed by a break until 10:20 a.m. Afternoon panel discussions on healthy aging, elder justice and technology will be held from 10:20 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., followed by the closing from 1:20 to 2:30 p.m.

The White House Conference on Aging is bringing together older Americans, caregivers, government officials, members of the public, business leaders and community leaders to embrace the transformative demographic shift occurring in the United States. The White House Conference on Aging has been held once every decade, beginning in 1961 and is designed to help chart the course of aging policy.

The conference will focus on four areas: ensuring retirement security; promoting healthy aging; providing long-term services and supports; and protecting older Americans from financial exploitation, abuse, and neglect. Click here to access the Conference Policy Briefs on these topics.

Please submit questions/comments during and after the conference to VNHC experts by texting 805.242.6034 or emailing [email protected].

We hope you can join us, but if you cannot, click here to watch the conference stream online.

— Elizabeth Adams is a communications coordinator for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

 

