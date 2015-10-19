Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:09 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Advice

‘White Like Me’ Author, Tim Wise, to Present Leonardo Dorantes Lecture at SBCC

By Joan Galvan for Santa Barbara City College | October 19, 2015 | 12:37 p.m.

Tim Wise

Renowned anti-racism author and educator Tim Wise will deliver the keynote address at the 25th annual Leonardo Dorantes Lecture at Santa Barbara City College Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, from 12:45–2:05 p.m. at SBCC’s Garvin Theatre on West Campus.  

A reception and book signing will follow the presentation. Both are free and open to the community.

Wise’s lecture, “Resurrecting Apartheid, from Ferguson to the Voting Booth to the Border — Combating Racism in the Post-Obama Era,” is one in a series of presentations sponsored by the college to heighten awareness and understanding of racial and ethnic differences.

Named by Utne Reader as one of “25 Visionaries Who are Changing Your World,” Wise has spoken in all 50 states, on more than 800 college and high school campuses, and to community groups across the nation.

He has lectured internationally on issues of comparative racism, race and education, racism and religion and racism in the labor market and has provided anti-racism training to professionals in education and healthcare nationwide. He has also trained corporate, government, entertainment, military and law enforcement officials on methods for dismantling racism in their institutions.  

A frequent guest and commentator on radio and television, Wise is the author of seven books, including Under the Affluence: Shaming the Poor, Praising the Rich and Jeopardizing the Future of America, his latest, and the highly acclaimed memoir, White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son.  

His 2013 documentary, White Like Me: Race, Racism and White Privilege in America, will be shown at SBCC Monday, Nov.  9, the evening before Wise presents the Dorantes Lecture. The documentary will air at 7 p.m. in the Administration Building, Room 211 on East Campus and is open to the community free of charge.

The Dorantes lecture series at Santa Barbara City College was established in honor of Leonardo ​Dorantes, a SBCC second-year student and Mexican immigrant, who was tragically killed in 1990 in an assault with strong racial overtones.

Started in 1991 by SBCC and the SBCC Foundation, the series was designed to heighten the awareness and understanding of racial and ethnic differences and shared commonalities in Santa Barbara.

— Joan Galvan is the public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 