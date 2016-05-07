Why White Opens Up a Rainbow of Possibilities for Your Home Décor

Décor

More than a splash of paint, white is a timeless — and versatile — design color scheme

Nothing says “fresh start” like the color white. A wedding dress, a blank canvas, a crisply made bed with fresh, white linens.

Whether we are conscious of it or not, white gives the promise of a rebirth of sorts. Home décor is no exception.

Statistically, homes that are painted white sell faster.

“You can’t go wrong with white,” the website HowStuffWorks explains. “White is one of the safest, and most popular colors, to paint the exterior (of your home).

“According to one survey, nearly 40 percent of those questioned liked white. For one thing, white can make your house look larger. White also soaks up the light in a shady yard, and is also clean-looking ...”

Equally important, white can also be used to almost erase a multitude of architectural issues. The current trend of successful renovations of midcentury homes owes a tremendous amount to white paint.

Light-absorbing ceilings? Rough-hewn paneling (what were they thinking?) An overwhelming Brady Bunch, stone fireplace? Dated brickwork? White paint can work wonders on décor challenges like these and could possibly be enough to save you from an expensive remodel.

But saying the words white paint is not enough. As most of us will remember from school, white is the “presence of all colors.”

In other words, white is not really white.

One trick to really understand the color you are seeing is to hold a white paint sample against a sheet of white printer paper. Doing this will reveal that particular white’s undertones and nuances.

You will quickly discover that there are thousands of whites, and choosing the “right white” for the job is tricky.

As a general rule, one should avoid a white that looks like a shelf-bought primer. This white has a cool, neutralizing tone and is usually matte. It is great as a primer, but not as a final color because no matter where you use it, it makes a room feel unfinished.

The next thing to consider is what else is in the room. If there are a lot of warm tones, a cooler white will help balance the space.

Another general rule is to choose a white that is appropriate for your goals for the house. For example, if you have an older, historic home, a slightly warmer white will be in keeping with the home and blend smoothly with wood floors. If you are redoing a midcentury house and want it to feel more contemporary, a slightly cooler white will do the job nicely.

Click here for a Gardenista link that showcases a number of architects’ favorite whites. It demonstrates the nuances of whites from several different paint companies and how these whites look on the finished product.

In the end, the good news is that there is a “right white” for absolutely every home décor challenge, and that the decision to use white paint is — most likely — a good one.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Hilary Doubleday can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .