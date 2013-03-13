Argentine Cardinal Bergoglio Chosen as Pope; Live Video

New pontiff, the first from the Americas, has taken the name Pope Francis

Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio was named Wednesday as pope to lead the Catholic Church.

The announcement came more than an hour after white smoke poured from the chimney at the Vatican, signaling that a new pope has been selected.

The traditional signal — white smoke when a pope is chosen, black smoke if not — was noted at 11:06 a.m. PST. It was accompanied by the ringing of bells, and was broadcast live around the world by numerous television networks.

The signal was met by roars of approval from the crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square to learn who among the gathered cardinals will be the successor to Pope Benedict XVI, who stepped down due to failing health.

The new made his first appearance before the Roman Catholic faithful, and has taken the name Pope Francis.

Bergoglio is the first pontiff to be selected from the Americas.

