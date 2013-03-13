Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 11:56 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Argentine Cardinal Bergoglio Chosen as Pope; Live Video

New pontiff, the first from the Americas, has taken the name Pope Francis

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | March 13, 2013

Scroll to the bottom for live video from Vatican TV.

Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio was named Wednesday as pope to lead the Catholic Church.

The announcement came more than an hour after white smoke poured from the chimney at the Vatican, signaling that a new pope has been selected.

The traditional signal — white smoke when a pope is chosen, black smoke if not — was noted at 11:06 a.m. PST. It was accompanied by the ringing of bells, and was broadcast live around the world by numerous television networks.

The signal was met by roars of approval from the crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square to learn who among the gathered cardinals will be the successor to Pope Benedict XVI, who stepped down due to failing health.

The new made his first appearance before the Roman Catholic faithful, and has taken the name Pope Francis.

Bergoglio is the first pontiff to be selected from the Americas.

Check back for updates to this story, and reactions from local Catholics.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

