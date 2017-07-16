Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:57 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Highway 154 Reopened Through Whittier Fire Burn Area; Some Evacuation Orders Dropped

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 5:20 p.m. | July 16, 2017 | 10:24 a.m.

Highway 154, closed for the last week due to the Whittier Fire, was reopened Sunday evening, according to fire officials.

The scenic highway — closed from Foothill Road in Santa Barbara to the Highway 246 roundabout in Santa Ynez since the 18,015-acre wildfire broke out July 8 near Lake Cachuma — was reopened at 5 p.m.

In addition, mandatory evacuation orders for Paradise Road and Cachuma Village have been downgraded to evacuation warnings.

No changes have been made to evacuation orders affecting other areas.

Other road closures related to the fire remain in effect.

“Motorists traveling in the area are urged to drive with caution, focus on the roadway and not pull over along the shoulder to view the fire area,” fire officials said on the Inciweb website.

Fire personnel and utility crews continue to work near the highway, and the California Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are patrolling the area to protect their safety and that of motorists.

“The Whittier Fire will continue to smolder for some time,” according to Inciweb. “These ‘smokers’ are well inside the perimeter of the burn and do not pose a threat to the fireline.”

Residents who need assistance returning large animals to their properties are requested to call the Santa Barbara County Animal Services hotline at 805.681.4332.

Click here to sign up for free Noozhawk breaking news text alerts to your phone.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 