Who Says You Can’t Move Like You Used To?

Meet Karen and Bill. These days, you can find both of them at spin classes; sometimes at the same gym, in the same class. One of them is even an instructor.

It wasn’t always this way. There was a time not long ago when returning to their spin class was more a dream than a possibility. But fortunately, that didn’t last long.

Karen is a local artist who loves hiking, spin classes, pilates and working out. But having suffered a snow skiing injury in her 20s combined with normal wear and tear had begun to take a toll on her. She was in pain for years and then started falling.

She knew something had to be done, so she began researching her options.

Bill is a consulting arborist (professional tree care) that requires him to hike across many beautiful areas in Santa Barbara County as he creates tree protection plans for homeowners, municipalities and developers. He’s also an instructor at Santa Barbara City College.

He had been in pain for several years and had some treatments that worked short term. But the pain returned and even worsened, making his mobility less dependable.

What did it take for both of them to reclaim their active lives?

Karen and Bill have each had knee replacements with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics.

Karen found Dr. William Gallivan, and Bill was referred to Dr. Graham Hurvitz, both orthopedic surgeons affiliated with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Karen had her procedure at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and Bill had his at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

“The computer-guided navigation is amazing,” Karen said. “I’m totally back to the things I used to do. People are afraid of being down but really you get back to your normal life very quickly.”

Bill is back to enjoying all the activities before knee trouble like spin classes (where he’s an instructor) and stand-up paddle-boarding.

“I decided to have my knee replacement in the late fall, so it would not interfere with my spring and summer activities,” he said.

These two inspiring individuals have come a long, long way, and they continue to move forward — mile after mile.