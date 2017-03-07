Who Ya Gonna Call? Recovery Ranch and Ranch Hands

Nonprofits? Community cleanups? Seniors in need?
Recovery Ranch and Ranch Hands have made a pledge to do 1,200 hours of community service over the next month to show their love and appreciation to the community for its support over the past five years.
Recovery Ranch is a structured sober living program for men located in the Santa Ynez Valley.
If you or someone you know is in need of services, and you live in Santa Barbara County, call 350-8820 to schedule an appointment, or visit https://www.therecoveryranch.com/.
— Jacque Wagstaffe for Recovery Ranch.