Whole Foods Founder John Mackey to Headline Refresh Leadership Simulcast

Whole Foods Market co-founder John Mackey will headline the 2014 Refresh Leadership Simulcast, a nationwide leadership event for business leaders, at 9 a.m. April 16 at the Courtyard Marriott in Goleta and hosted by Santa Barbara Express Employment Professionals.

Registration for the simulcast begins at 8:30 a.m. Business leaders, human resource professionals, chamber of commerce officials and chamber members can register online by clicking here.

A strong believer in free-market principles, Mackey co-founded the Conscious Capitalism Movement to challenge business leaders to rethink why their organizations exist and to acknowledge their roles in the global marketplace. The popular health-food market chain founder will discuss how leaders can develop personally while growing their employees and the company itself.

Mackey, along with a co-author, Raj Sisodia, has a new book, Conscious Capitalism: Liberating the Heroic Spirit of Business.

Early on in the book, Mackey writes, “I learned that free enterprise, when combined with property rights, innovation, the rule of law, and constitutionally limited democratic government, results in societies that maximize societal prosperity and establish conditions that promote human happiness and well-being — not just for the rich, but for the larger society, including the poor.”

Mackay writes that in 2011, the taxes his company paid were “more than twice as high as the profits we were allowed to keep” (which was $343 million in after-tax profits, $825 million in total taxes). He said, “If business taxes were lower, all the other stakeholders would have more — lower prices for consumers, higher wages and benefits for team members, and higher net profits for investors, and the amount of money we could give to support the nonprofit sector would also be proportionately greater.”

Sportscaster Dick Vitale and Christine Cashen, an expert on handling conflict and stress, also will speak during the simulcast.

The Refresh Leadership Simulcast is in its fifth year and will be broadcast to more than 175 locations across North America.

"Express has a strong presence in Santa Barbara and we are pleased to offer Refresh Leadership Live as a way to give back to the business community," Santa Barbara Express Professional owner Karen Dwyer said.

