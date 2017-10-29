Whooo Wants to Attend Owls in Wonderland?

Laguna Blanca School invites the community to jump down the rabbit hole for a whimsical day of interactive learning and fun for children at the eighth annual Owls in Wonderland Carnival 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12.

The carnival will be held at the Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito.



Imagination in motion is a mix of activities that allow kids to explore science, art, and critical and creative thinking in the way they should be explored — hands-on.

Inspired by Swoop, the school's owl mascot, and the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland, the carnival draws hundreds of Santa Barbara children to the campus, where they can see learning dressed up as fun.

Carnival highlights include a mad scientist, multilingual royal croquet, art stations, a Mad Hatter's Workshop, tea parties, live white rabbits and owls — and Alice.

Guests will be able to create a keepsake photo using the magic of technology at the Cheshire Illusions Photo Booth.

Befitting the Alice in Wonderland theme, volunteers and guests are encouraged to dress up as characters from Lewis Carroll's story.

Admission and activities are free and geared toward children ages 3-10. Complimentary valet parking will be available. Guests can register for the event at Lagunablanca.org/wonder.

Food will be available for purchase from El Taco Tequila Taqueria and Here’s the Scoop Ice Cream.

For more information about the carnival, contact Tara Broucqsault, 687-1752 ext. 209 or [email protected]

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.