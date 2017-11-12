Why Is Stretching Good for Your Body?

Stretching should be part of every arthritis patient’s daily routine.

A good stretch accomplishes two things. First, it helps prevent injuries by warming up muscles and tendons. Warm muscles are more limber and less likely to tear.

Although the value of stretching to prevent injury has been challenged in two recent studies, the Arthritis Foundation strongly supports stretching as a tool for sufferers.

Stretching is a must before any exercise and is also a perfect antidote to stiffness. A good stretch every day helps keep joints flexible enough to bend, twist and do just about anything else asked of them.

However, rheumatoid arthritis sufferers should give their sore joints a rest during flare-ups. Even a mild stretch could further inflame the joint.

When done properly, stretches are slow, gentle and easy. People with arthritis shouldn’t bounce during a stretch or push to the point of extreme pain. Stretch until you feel mild discomfort, holding the stretch for 10 to 30 seconds, and repeating it three to five times.

All told, a person should spend at least 10 minutes each day stretching, and work each major muscle group.

Stretching may hurt a little at first, but the pain quickly gives way to feelings of relaxation, flexibility and relief.

Some people with arthritis may want to take a yoga class. Yoga combines stretching, strength training and range-of-motion exercises all in one discipline, and preliminary studies indicate that it may help relieve the pain and tenderness of arthritis, according to the Arthritis Foundation.

What Kind of Stretches Are Best?

Your doctor, personal trainer or physical therapist can recommend specific stretches that are right for you. You also may consider trying these stretches and warm-up exercises:

» Stand up straight with your arms forward and your palms facing inward. Slowly raise each arm as high as possible (either together or one at a time). Slowly move each arm back to the starting position.

» While standing straight, shrug each shoulder upward. Lower the shoulder and repeat.

» Stand up straight while holding onto the back of a chair with one hand. Slowly lift one leg to the side, then cross it in front of the other leg. Return to the starting position and do the same thing with the other leg. (This may not be appropriate for someone who has had a total hip replacement.)

» While standing up straight, reach for the sky with both hands. Hold the stretch and slowly lower your arms.

» Bend over and extend your arms toward your toes. Hold and slowly straighten.

» Make a fist. Hold and relax.

Stretching is easy, safe and deeply rewarding. It’s something to look forward to, a reason to get out of bed. Or, in many cases, a way to get out of bed.

Whether you need help to get through the day or just want to feel a little less stiff, stretching is an excellent first step.

