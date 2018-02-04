Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:03 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Emergency Preparedness 2018
Sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust and Cottage Health

Why Your Business Needs to Plan — and Train — for Disaster Preparedness

Click to view larger
(Green Shoot Media photo)
By Green Shoot Media | February 4, 2018 | 2:05 p.m.

Your business should not be put on the back-burner when instituting an emergency preparedness plan.

If you are responsible for employees, it is your job to make sure your staff members are equipped with the knowledge and capabilities to protect themselves in the face of a natural or man-made disaster. Simply knowing what to do won’t cut it. Your employees need regular training and reminders of standard operating procedures related to your company’s emergency plan.

Why Test Your Plan?

Putting your plan to the test will help you find out if it is ready to stand up to a high-stress emergency. Don’t think of your test in terms of pass or fail, but focus on improving your plan piece by piece for a more effective comprehensive program. There may be simple fixes you are overlooking that can make your plan a bit more stable, which can make all of the difference in a dangerous situation.

How to Test Your Plan

Testing doesn’t have to mean full-blown exercises in which you simulate every possible emergency situation. You have a business to run, and putting that much time into executing “mock” disasters probably isn’t an effective use of time.

Set brief, regular meetings instead. Elicit feedback from your staff to improve you plans, while continually reinforcing their knowledge of procedures, systems and equipment.

Keeping an open dialogue on emergency planning also can make sure everyone is on the same page.

Are You Ready?

Ready Rating is a free American Red Cross service that helps businesses, schools and organizations become prepared for disasters. Members of the program are privy to extensive resources, tools and expert advice that can help them improve their ability to withstand disaster while maintaining operations and keeping their employees and customer safe.

Click here for more information about Ready Rating.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 