WIC Honors Local Breastfeeding Program

Santa Barbara County agency gets Loving Support Award

Sandra Aguilar Cano, left, Meg Beard and Arely Pulido of WIC Peer Counseling. (WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counseling)
By Meg Beard for Santa Barbara County WIC | October 24, 2017 | 9:37 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counseling Program has been awarded the Loving Support Excellence Gold Premiere Award by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

Santa Barbara County's was the only WIC agency in California to win this award level and one of six throughout the United States.

Santa Barbara County has some of the highest breastfeeding rates in California and the U.S., WIC reports.

The Loving Support Award was developed to recognize local WIC agencies that provide exemplary breastfeeding programs and support services.

The award is intended to offer models and motivate local agencies and clinics to strengthen their breastfeeding promotion and support activities and ultimately increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates among WIC participants.

Local WIC agencies that have operated a peer counseling program for at least one year and met all required core components of the USDA Food and Nutrition Services Loving Support Model for a successful peer counseling program were eligible to apply.

Awards were available for three levels of excellence: gold, gold premiere and gold elite.

— Meg Beard for Santa Barbara County WIC.

