Wicked Wine Run Uncorks the Fun for Afternoon ‘Race’ Across Gainey Vineyard

Wine fans combine exercise with wine tasting as 5K and 1K courses make sip stops along the way

For these participants, the Wicked Wine Run was less about pace than camaraderie, conversation, sisterhood and scenery. Click to view larger
For these participants, the Wicked Wine Run was less about pace than camaraderie, conversation, sisterhood and scenery. (Urban Hikers)
By Urban Hikers Peter Hartmann and Stacey Wright | March 22, 2015 | 2:03 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Scores of runners, walkers and wine enthusiasts took advantage of a beautiful spring Saturday afternoon to participate in the annual Wicked Wine Run at Gainey Vineyard in Santa Ynez.

A 5K wine run included celebratory wine at the finish line, while a more leisurely 1K tasting walk included four wine-tasting stops along the route, which wended its way through the vineyards off East Highway 246.

Unlike many races, which get started first thing in the morning, the Wicked Wine Run is purposely held in late afternoon or evening. Many of the participants were shuttled to the winery from locations in Santa Barbara, and designated drivers were encouraged.

— Peter Hartmann and Stacey Wright make up the Urban Hikers team.

