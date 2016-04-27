Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:26 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
No Longer Just a Patio Piece, Wicker Is ‘In’ Again with Whimsy or Sophistication

Inside or out, wicker is both modern and flexible and a fitting addition to almost any décor

Wicker is available for every budget and taste, making it an ideal addition to the sophisticated yet casual California style. Click to view larger
Wicker is available for every budget and taste, making it an ideal addition to the sophisticated yet casual California style. (wayfair.com photo)
By Hilary Doubleday, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 27, 2016 | 10:30 a.m.

If your image of wicker involves a porch and plenty of time to do things such as while away the hours with a glass of iced tea, it’s time for you to rethink wicker.

Yes, it’s still a great choice for a porch and the timeless classics still exist. Don’t worry. They’re not going anywhere.

In addition to these classics, however, is a whole new world of wicker that is both modern and flexible — with silhouettes guaranteed to add interest to any interior.

Wicker is not so much a material as a technique of construction that involves weaving. All sorts of materials fall under the heading of wicker, including plastics, the traditional reeds and grasses one thinks of, and now even paper.

These different materials mean that the wicker “look” can be achieved anywhere, indoors or out.

Even better, wicker is a style that works with both contemporary and antique pieces. It blends into any style interior and is simultaneously casual and sophisticated, a hard thing to achieve.

A great example of wicker’s ability to inject some sophistication into an interior without taking itself too seriously is a sculpted urn or a side table from One King’s Lane.

In wood, stone or another material these pieces would be decidedly more serious, heavy and precious feeling, not as effective at achieving that wonderful balance of relaxed elegance that California interiors are so famous for.

Wicker is available at a number of price points. For example, antique Victorian-era wicker is considered a collector’s item and can be very expensive. A quick look at Pier 1 Import’s website shows a large selection of wicker products at affordable prices.

Scenariohome.com carries wicker that is decidedly glamorous and worth a heftier price tag. Really, there is wicker for every budget and taste providing lots of avenues to achieve that much sought after sophisticated yet casual California interior.

Noozhawk contributing writer Hilary Doubleday can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

