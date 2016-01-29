Wide Coalition of Public Safety Leaders Back Jennifer Christensen for Supervisor

County Investment Officer Jennifer Christensen has received a significant amount of support from public safety leaders after announcing her candidacy for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

“Jennifer has dedicated her career to the region, standing as an independent leader who is committed to good governance that develops public trust and holds colleagues accountable,” stated former Sheriff-Coroner John Carpenter. “For this reason, I’m supporting Jennifer Christensen in the race for Santa Barbara County Supervisor.”

First elected as Sheriff-Coroner in 1970, Carpenter dedicated over three decades to protecting the region and its residents.

In addition to his role with the county, Carpenter served on the President’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Attorney’s Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee. He also served as chairman of the County Law Enforcement Chief’s Association.

Carpenter is joined by Jim Thomas, Sheriff-Coroner (ret.) with his endorsement for Jennifer.

“Jennifer knows the county, she knows the budget, and she will insure that our essential services will be second to none," he said.

They, along with numerous members of the public safety community, have thrown their support behind Christensen.

In addition to retired Sheriffs Thomas and Carpenter, Christensen also received endorsements from the following retired public safety personnel:

» Michael Dyer – Fire Chief, County of Santa Barbara

» Pat McKinley – Assistant District Attorney (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Joe Centeno – Former Police Chief, City of Santa Maria; Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor

» Gary Tieso – Former Police Chief, City of Carpinteria; Undersheriff (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Fred Smith – Former Police Lieutenant, City of Carpinteria; Lieutenant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» John Thompson – Police Lieutenant/Fire Battalion Chief (Ret.), City of Rohnert Park

» Jim Vizzolini – Undersheriff/Interim Sheriff (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Bill Lenvik – Undersheriff (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Don Patterson – Undersheriff (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Jim Peterson – Undersheriff (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Donald McCormick – Chief Deputy (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Geoff Banks – Chief Deputy (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Dom Palera – Commander (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Ed Piceno – Commander (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Russ Birchim – Commander (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Chip Marchbanks – Commander (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Steve Robel – Commander (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Jeff Meyer – Commander (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Charles “C.D.” Smith – Lieutenant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Phil Willis – Lieutenant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Leland Bentley – Lieutenant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Ronald Hurd – Lieutenant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Jeff Klapakis – Lieutenant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Bob Mott – Lieutenant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Tony Baker – Lieutenant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Web Bernhardt – Deputy (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Conn Abel – Sergeant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Robert Spinner – Sergeant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Tom Walton – Sergeant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Lance Craig – Sergeant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» James Drinkwater – Sergeant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Owen B. “OB” Thomas – Sergeant (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Michael Durant – Deputy (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Wayne Sanborn – Deputy (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Dan O’Reilly – Deputy (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

» Lawrence Gillespie – Deputy (Ret.), County of Santa Barbara

Jim Vizzolini, undersheriff (ret.) commented, “the qualifications Jennifer has achieved and practiced in her professional field are those that drive most of the operational decisions in public and private organizations. I know of no other individual with her specific qualifications and experience. Her long tenure with the County of Santa Barbara, in critical positions, speaks with strength to her value as a unique executive capable of guiding county government policy.”

A fifth generation Californian, Jennifer earned her bachelor’s degree from UCLA and her Juris Doctorate and MBA from the University of Southern California.

She began her career in public service with the Office of County Counsel, providing legal support to the Board of Supervisors as well as many county departments including Public Works, Sheriff, General Services and the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor.

Christensen currently manages a billion-dollar investment portfolio for the county, its schools and special districts, and she also serves as chair of the board for the Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System.

Over the course of a celebrated career that has lasted the better part of two decades, Jennifer has worked with, negotiated for or counseled nearly every department in the county.

Jennifer also serves as chair of the City of Santa Barbara’s Fire and Police Commission.

The wife of a retired deputy sheriff and Santa Barbara County native, Christensen understands the sacrifices made by those in uniform and their families; she will use her experience to work with local law enforcement and advocate for the safety of her constituents.

“Keeping our communities safe is a difficult job, yet it remains an absolutely critical function of local government,” stated Christensen. “I am committed to providing our hardworking members of law enforcement with the support they need.”

Jennifer is seeking to represent the residents of Santa Barbara County’s First District, which includes the communities of Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, Mission Canyon and Cuyama, as well as portions of the City of Santa Barbara.

To learn more about Jennifer Christensen, visit www.JenniferChristensen.org

— Jennifer Christensen is running for Santa Barbara County Supervisor First District.