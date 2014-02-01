Montecito Power Outage Traced to Downed Power Lines

Downed power lines were blamed for a two-hour power outage that turned out the lights for more than 250 customers in Montecito on Saturday night.

A Southern California Edison spokeswoman confirmed that power was cut off at 8:32 p.m. after toppled trees pulled down utility lines in the 1400 block of School House Road near Montecito Union School.

Crews were on the scene, she said, and power was restored at 10:18 p.m.

The affected service area stretched from San Ysidro Road on the east, almost to Sycamore Canyon Road to the west, and included most neighborhoods north of School House Road.

Winds of around 15 mph were reported in the Montecito foothills Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

