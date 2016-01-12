Widmer’s Goal Gives Royals a Victory Over Buena

Girls Soccer

San Marcos rebounded from its loss against Santa Barbara by blanking Buena 1-0 in a Channel League girls soccer match on Tuesday.

Natalie Widmer scored the game-winner in the 65th minute.

Chloe Hamer found Melanie Miller on a corner kick and Miller headed the ball on goal. The Buena goalkeeper made the save but gave up the rebound and Widmer jumped on it and scored.

San Marcos had more of the possession and scoring opportunities in the first half. The Royals took five corner kicks but couldn’t capitalize on them.

They finally did in the second half and it resulted in their first league win.

San Marcos is 7-2-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.

