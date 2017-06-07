Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:06 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Pleads Not Guilty in Orcutt Homicide; Wife Pleads No Contest to Accessory Charge

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department K-9 team was brought in to assist in the investigation of a fatal shooting March 4 in Orcutt. Jonathan David Highley, 35, of Orcutt, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the death of Anthony Steven San Juan, 42, of Santa Maria. His wife, Mayra Perez, pleaded no contest to being an assessory. Click to view larger
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department K-9 team was brought in to assist in the investigation of a fatal shooting March 4 in Orcutt. Jonathan David Highley, 35, of Orcutt, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the death of Anthony Steven San Juan, 42, of Santa Maria. His wife, Mayra Perez, pleaded no contest to being an assessory. (Janene Scully /Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 7, 2017 | 10:57 p.m.
Jonathan David Highley Click to view larger
Jonathan David Highley

A man charged with a fatal shooting in Old Town Orcutt entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday afternoon in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, while his wife pleaded no contest to being an accessory to the crime that left Anthony “Tony” San Juan dead.

The hearing for Mayra Perez, 29, occurred first in Judge Gustavo Lavayen’s courtroom, where she pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact and was ordered to return for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2

A short time later, her husband, Jonathan David Highley 35, appeared in court where he pleaded not guilty to murder and assault with a firearm. He also denied several special allegations.

They were taken into custody hours after the fatal shooting of the 43-year-old San Juan in a parking lot behind Elmer’s bar in Old Town Orcutt on March 4.

Deputies were called to the bar on East Clark Avenue after a report of a man with a gun at 1:30 a.m., and later a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found San Juan on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Highley is accused of firing the gun that killed San Juan, while Perez reportedly responded to his late night phone call and returned to Orcutt from the San Joaquin Valley. They lived in a townhouse in a neighborhood behind the bar.

Mayra Perez Click to view larger
Mayra Perez

When Perez returns to court this summer, she could face a sentence ranging from probation to three years in state prison, although that would be served in county jail due to Assembly Bill 109 legislation.

“There is no agreement between my office and Ms, Perez as to testimony, sentencing, anything,” Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson said. 

Perez, who was represented by attorney David Bixby, spoke softly as she agreed to her no-contest plea before an audience member, believed to be a relative of the defendant, ran out of the courtroom while sobbing.

With no deal in place, the sentence will be handed down by the judge, who typically receives a recommendation from the Probation Department. 

For the purposes of sentencing, a no-contest plea is treated like a guilty plea.

In a previous hearing, authorities said she had no criminal record. 

Highley, who also remains in jail custody, was ordered to return to court July 19 when a date for the preliminary hearing will be set.

For Wednesday’s hearing, Deputy Public Defender Addison Steele filled in for colleague Mark Owens, who was in the middle of a trial in Santa Barbara. 

Highley and Perez are parents of four children who reportedly are now being cared for by relatives.

Family members of San Juan also were in court for Wednesday’s hearing, which was set for 8:30 a.m. but occurred at approximately 4 p.m. due to a busy calendar and other matters.

San Juan, who graduated from St. Joseph High School and later Fresno State University, worked for Crop Production Services on the Central Coast. 

He and his wife of 15 years, Sara, have two children. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 